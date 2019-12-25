Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on December 29

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Governor Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form government in the state. The 44-year-old will take oath as the chief minister on December 29 at 1 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said. Earlier in the day, he was formally elected as the JMM legislature party leader.

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, the Congress and RJD — which comprised the Opposition alliance in the assembly polls — called on the govenor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government.

In an interview to PTI earlier on Tuesday, Soren spoke about the protests in the country and said, "I have not gone through the NRC and CAA documents. Citizens are on the roads against these laws. We will go through it and if they uproot even one Jharkhandi from his or her home, then it won't be implemented."

