Henry Cavill to play monster-slayer in Netflix series The Witcher

Sep 05, 2018, 09:12 IST | mid-day online desk

The Witcher series, which is also a popular novel series and video game, tells the story of a fictional character of Geralt, played by Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill

English actor Henry Cavill is set to play the lead role in upcoming Netflix series based on a best-selling fantasy novel series The Witcher. The series tells the story of a fictional character of Geralt, played by 'Man of Steel star. Geralt, who belongs to an equally fictional town of Rivia, kills monsters for a living, reported Variety magazine.

Geralt struggles to find his rightful place in a world where humans are more monstrous than monsters themselves. His life goes in for a spin after he joins forces with a powerful sorceress, and a young princess, in order to navigate an increasingly volatile Continent together.

The first season of the series will have eight episodes. The fantasy novel series also has a popular video game of the same name. With this series, Henry Cavill steps into the world of television for the first time since 2010 when he starred in a historical drama The Tudors.

The actor was recently seen alongside Tom Cruise in the action flick Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Apart from Man of Steel, he is well known for starring as DC universe superhero Superman in movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

