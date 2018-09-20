Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke to star in romantic comedy Last Christmas

hollywood

Best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, was last seen Solo: A Star Wars Story

"Game of Thrones" actor Emilia will star opposite "Crazy Rich Asians" breakout Henry Golding in a new comedy, "Last Christmas". The film, a holiday rom-com, will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as "Bridesmaids", "Spy" and "Ghostbusters".

The screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings, reported Variety. A release date and further information is yet to be known, though Golding suggested in a tweet on Tuesday that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

"Finally I can start getting excited and share the news... @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year," he wrote. Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone.

Best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones", Clarke, 31, was last seen "Solo: A Star Wars Story". Golding, 31, received a lot of praise for his performance in Jon M Chu's hit "Crazy Rich Asians", which has grossed over USD 180 million at the box office.

