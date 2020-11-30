Hepatitis, gastro patients few this year: BMC

The BMC claims that hepatitis and gastro patients have decreased by 83.06 per cent and 68.04 per cent respectively as compared to last year. While the civic body claims that it is because of awareness spread over the years, however, it could be that many cases have gone unreported owing to many government as well as private hospitals turning into COVID-19 centres, denying treatment to other patients. Further, with street food being largely unavailable these days, gastro cases, too, were few, revealed sources.

The number of Hepatitis A and E patients, which was 1,494 from January to November 2019, was reduced to just 245 during the same 11-month period in 2020, which means a hefty 83.60 per cent decline in numbers. Similarly, during the 11-month period in 2019, 7,247 gastro patients were found, whereas from January to November 2020, only 2,316 patients were diagnosed showing a steep decline in numbers.

