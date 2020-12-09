Her spending habits are hurting our future

My wife and I have constant arguments about her spending habits. She knows what our financial situation is but can't seem to help herself during online sales. This has made us fight for a long time, but she just doesn't seem to understand how it impacts our future. We love each other a lot and have no other issues, but this has been an ongoing problem for too long and I don't have any solution. Should I just give up and accept the fact that her habit will cause us problems in the long run?

Research shows that shopping can lead to a spike in those parts of our brain that give us pleasure. What your wife is doing may have less to do with her understanding of your family's financial situation and more to do with a need for gratification. This is speculative, of course, but it may help to try and see things from her perspective. It's obvious that she isn't trying to bankrupt you both and is also aware of how this makes you feel. This may be simply beyond her control and may require the intervention of a third, neural party. Speak to her about her need for shopping, what it does for her and why she needs these things, and consider the possibility of speaking to a counsellor together. If she knows this is affecting the marriage and wants to resolve it, she will do what it takes to fix it.

I dated a girl for two months, but it didn't work out. Since then, she ignores my presence completely and acts as if she doesn't know me. I have tried to speak to her a number of times, but she doesn't even want to look at me. How do I deal with this?

Why do you have to deal with it? The two of you tried, agreed it wasn't working, and she has obviously decided to move on. If she doesn't want to speak, she has her reasons. Why not accept them?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news