Herbal sips

A healthy alternative (non-alcoholic) for those who love their coke and nimbu paani, Shuniya boasts of zero calories and sugar, using herbal sweeteners instead. The cola soda is like a sweeter version of Coke Zero, with a peculiar herbal aftertaste that takes over after a few sips. The lime and lemon soda infused with green tea is refreshing and would be ideal on a humid summer day — it's got the flavour of tea without being overwhelming while the lime and fizz remind us of a banta (lemon soda served in glass bottles in North India). But it's their apple flavoured beverage that bowls us over. It's like biting into the fruit, and we like that it's not too sweet. The orange and mixed fruit options taste equally good.

Cost Rs 75 (juice; 400 ml) and Rs 60 (soda; 300 ml)

