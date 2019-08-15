Herbs one should avoid in monsoon

health-fitness

The skies get darker and the cast of rain on the land brings respite to us all from the scorching summery days. Monsoon is a season that is loved for its splash of water and cool breeze. But Monsoon is also a time when our body immunity goes on a toll. The changing weather, humidity, barometric pressure, and dirt around are reasons for a lot of health concerns. Diseases like cold, flu, fever, malaria, infections, skin rashes, jaundice, etc are common during the rainy days.

Herbal home remedies are often the most trusted treatment to boost immunity naturally. By way of

additional spices in the food and herbal teas, we try to keep up with the immunity levels and save from the diseases around. But some herbs aren't as good as they are construed. Executive Chef Ishika Konar at Atmantan says the herbal remedies listed below can bring health repercussions which are best avoided!

Garlic

This flavouring member of the onion family is a popular herb to boost immunity, aid control in cholesterol levels and treat blood pressure. Garlic has blood-thinning properties which can be ideal for a healthy person but dangerous for someone with a history of cardiovascular diseases. The blood thinning properties together with the effects of warfarin can cause an increased risk of bleeding. It is to be avoided by people who have had heart attacks and heart disorders.

Echinacea

The roots and herbs of Echinacea have a strong flavour and is used in herbal teas, juices, and herbal supplements to boost immunity. It is a stress reliever and balances the hormones too. But when taken alongside medicines of anti-platelet drugs, warfarin, aspirin, NSAIDs, etc the herb can invite risks of increased bleeding.

Camellia Sinensis or Green Tea

Green Tea is known to be one of the best herbs for your health. With antioxidant properties, the herb helps reduce the risk of heart disease, aid weight loss, control diabetes, prevent cancer and boost immunity. But if the herb is taken on a high dose, the studies have revealed it is a reason for liver failure. It interacts with medicines like antidepressants, amphetamines, antibiotics, etc increasing nervousness, headache, dizziness, and blood pressure.

Ginger

The most loved ingredient for monsoon teas and relishing dishes comes with its side-effects too. The flavourant root although a powerful treatment for diarrhoea, nausea, stomach ache, muscle pains, joint pains, etc can interfere with the process of blood clotting in the body. In the case of injuries and accidents, the ginger is best avoided.

Ginseng

An energy booster, stamina holder and powerful treatment for immunity system, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure – Ginseng is ancient medicine. It works best when used in minimal quantities, any overdosing of this herb can dilute the effects of certain medications like warfarin, calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, etc.

Although it is great to rely on herbs for a daily health check and immunity boost, it is important to

understand the medicinal interactions before beginning with the home remedies. Too much of herbs

too can be dangerous for your health!

