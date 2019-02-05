'Hercules' who murders rapists on Bangladesh police's radar

international

Over the past two weeks, bodies of three alleged rapists have been recovered and police suspect they were killed by the same person as all the murders bore similarities, the Daily Star reported

Bangladesh police is on the hunt for a suspected serial killer who identifies himself as 'Hercules' and has been murdering alleged rapists, according to a local media report.

Over the past two weeks, bodies of three alleged rapists have been recovered and police suspect they were killed by the same person as all the murders bore similarities, the Daily Star reported. On February 1, police found the body of a rape suspect with a note hanging around his neck in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila, in third such incident.

The note read, "I am Rakib. I am the rapist of a madrasa girl of Bhandaria. This is the consequence of a rapist. Be aware rapists. Hercules. sic]' The dead, Rakib Hossain, 20, was a law student at a private university in the capital and was accused in the gang rape of a madrasa student. The body was found with bullet injuries on the head.

On January 14, a madrasa student was allegedly gang raped by two men when she was on the way to her grandparents' house. Her father filed a case accusing Rakib and another man named Sajal in the case. On January 24, police recovered Sajal's bullet-hit body in Jhalakathi with a similar note hanging round the neck.

