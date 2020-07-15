Here are 5 empowering south movies led by women on Amazon Prime Video

With the advent of OTT platforms, the approach of filmmakers who are releasing their content on OTT has shifted towards a more content-driven approach. The result of it is that we, the audience, are treated to more gripping films and shows. However, one more advantage is that there has also been more space created for new woman-centric and empowering films and shows on OTT, the likes of which we have not seen before. The South films on OTT are appealing to the audience with a new following base for this content.

Another advantage of OTT platforms is that filmmakers and showmakers throughout the world can display their content in any language and in any subtitles. Here is a list of 5 empowering south movies available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming:

Law (upcoming film)

Law is a film that stars actress Ragini Prajwal in her debut. The actress's character Nandini takes a stand for justice and is up against the system to change it! The film also has a stellar cast of Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Siri Prahlad, and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. The film is to see a release on July 17, 2020.

PonMagal Vandhal

The legal courtroom drama, Ponmagal Vandhal, released on May 29 on Amazon, and stars actress Jyothika leading an ensemble cast including K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen! The film follows a rookie lawyer who leads to the reopening of a notorious 15-year-old case of a dead killer, alleged to have kidnapped and murdered young children. Ponmagal Vandhal is a film that holds testimony to the fact that how good content cuts across boundaries and how the industry is leaning more towards a content-driven approach with more and more OTT releases.

Penguin

Penguin is a mystery thriller film written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut and co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Keerthy Suresh at the forefront playing the role of Rhythm who dares to face anything thrown at her to protect her child from danger. The film was made in Tamil and Telugu and was released along with a Malayalam-dubbed version on Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Bhaagamathie

Bhaagamathie is a 2018 horror-thriller film written and directed by G. Ashok. Bhaagamathie stars Anushka Shetty at the forefront who plays the role of Chanchala Reddy, an IAS officer, who gets imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take a much more horrifying turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.

Mahanati

Mahanati is a biographical drama film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film revolves around the real-life of Indian actress Savitri, whose character was played by Keerthy Suresh.

