Here are all records Cristiano Ronaldo can break in 2020

Leeds (UK): Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is viewed as one of the all-time greats in football, would be hoping for a remarkable 2020 and here are all the records the striker can break this year.

The striker currently has 99 international goals to his name, and with the Euro Cup slated to be played this year, Ronaldo would look to go past 109 goals of Iran's Ali Daei.

If the striker manages to achieve the feat, he will become the top international scorer of all time, Goal.com reported.

He is currently joint-fourth highest scorer in the Serie A with 10 goals and if he manages to reach the top this year, he will become the first player in history to have been top goal-scorer in the English (Premier League), Spanish (La Liga) and Italian (Serie A) leagues.

The 34-year-old had won defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final and if he manages to win the tournament with Juventus this year, he will equal Francisco Gento's (Real Madrid) record for winning the tournament for six times.

The Portugal striker along with Lionel Messi has scored eight hat-tricks in the Champions League and he would be hoping to extend his lead over Barcelona's counter-part.

Last year, Lionel Messi pipped Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or. With this, the Argentine won the award for sixth time. Ronaldo has won the biggest prize in football five times.

