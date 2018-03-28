Here are bars in the city that make great cocktails at even better prices

A bar that serves a mean cocktail without emptying your pocket spells good news. The nominees in the Best New VFM Bar category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 give you more bang for your buck

The hunt for the perfect bar that offers a delicious mix of affordable booze and good food is a trail that we pursue like the Holy Grail. And on a few good days, we do manage succeed in this. The results are our four nominees in the Best VFM Drinks category. To make things easier for you on your next night out, the nominees pick their most unique and best-selling drinks.

Hot and spice cinnamon rum

Reise

"We have a section called around the world in eight cocktails, which covers drinks from Australia to Russia, and America to Asia. Mudslide, and hot and spiced cinnamon rum are the crowd favourites. The latter (originating from Colombia) is ideal for chilly winters on Christmas or New Year eve. Not only is it mildly sweet and deliciously flavoured with holiday spices, it knocks out a cold instantly," says Akshat Shetty, owner, Reise.

Time 7 am to 12 am

At Reise, near Cigarette Factory, Andheri East.

Call 33836086

Cost Rs 275

Ketli chai

Agent Jack's bar

"Ketli chai is one of our most popular drinks. It's an intoxicating blend of vodka and mango pickle, which gives it a unique sweet and sour taste," says Dibyendu Bindal, director.

At All Agent Jack's outlets.

Call 62614222 (Andheri)

Cost Rs 350 onwards (prices fluctuate as per demand)

Gringo

Rodeo Drive

"We see an increase in demand during summers as the melon liqueur in the cocktail is refreshing," says Gaurav Shetty, director at Hotel Peninsula Redpine.

Time 6 pm to 1.30 am

At Rodeo Drive, Marol, Andheri East. CALL 33956165

Cost Rs 350

Cranberry infused green tea

BKC Dive

"One of our hot-selling offerings is the house special cranberry-infused green tea sangria. A contemporary take on the conventional sangria, it's a crowd-pleasing drink. It is served with fruit smoke to make it zesty, and is usually our star pick during the Girls Night Out evening every Wednesday," says Sean Silveira, bartender.

Time 11.30 am to 1 am

At BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park, Bandra East.

Call 8655077330

Cost Rs 190

