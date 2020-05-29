Here are five fantastic dialogues from the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo that we simply can't get enough of

Ever since Amazon Prime Video dropped the Gulabo Sitabo trailer, audiences all around can't seem to get enough of the hilarious and quirky slice-of-life dramedy. Giving a sneak-peak into the unique relationship between a grumpy landlord and a sly tenant, the trailer is a ROFL ride of ceaseless bantering between Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey (Ayushmann Khurana). Full of sarcasm and wits, the two are constantly outwitting each other with epic one-liners that will leave you with a bundle of laughs.

Here are some of the one-liner from Baankey and Mirza ki bakar, that will crack you up every time:

1. Iski jyadat wali suraat kaha

A frustrated Ayushmann bickering about his stolen bulb while every other thing in haveli remains untouched is quite a sight to witness. The witty reply by a straight face Mirza aka Amitabh pretty much establishes their equation in the first 30 seconds of the trailer.

2. Humein Pata nai tha ki aap itne gareeb hai

Another hilarious moment from the trailer is when Baankey (Ayushmann) tries to share his ordeal about sharing a toilet with the Landlord's family; his sassy wife takes a dig at him but giving a honest yet amusing reply leaving us all rolling on our floor with laughter.

3. Jao apni bakrio ke saath baitho

The entire trailer gives us an adorable glimpse to the love-hate relationship between the duo. The raw and versatile acting along with excellent comic timing is what makes it's a joy ride. One such example of this is when Mirza ask Baankey to pay for parking his bike.

4. Chillao mat, attack aa jaega

Undoubtedly one of the funniest scenes in the entire trailer is when Mirza is complaining and comparing Baankey with a termite that he can't get rid of!!!

5. Ab maza aaega

At one point, Mirza's frustration with his tenants reaches the roof and decides to put his beloved haveli on sale, but because of its archaeological relevance, it would need government's permission. And that is when the story takes a hilarious turn.

Filled with quirky punchlines and rib-tickling moments, the interesting camaraderie promises a total entertainer!!!! Featuring Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala amongst others, Gulabo Sitabo, is directed by maverick director Shoojit Sircar. Watch out for this breezy relief in this lockdown as it streams on Amazon Prime Video June 12 onwards.

