Here are Jacqueline Fernandez's top five hook steps that would surely make you groove to her songs

It's no doubt that Jacqueline Fernandez has always taken the audiences by total awe with her dance moves. The actress has aced every dance form from Belly dancing to pole dancing and so much more. Here are five of Jacqueline's hook steps from her chartbusters that has people hooked onto them:

1. Lat Lag Gayee

The song from the movie 'Race 2' was raved about a lot. This is a huge hit even now and tops many playlists. The sizzling dance moves and the super-hot performance by the actress surely set the stage on fire.

2. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan:

This song had everyone hooked to the step as it was so easy and the tunes of the song were so catchy one couldn't help but do the hook step. The song is from the film Roy.

3. Sau Tarah Ke:

This song is from the John Abraham and Varun Dhawan starter Dishoom. During its release, the song was spread like wild fire as it is super pumped and Jacqueline is once again seen doing some great moves and was widely loved for the same. This song also has a bit of an Arabic choir and will make you totally fall in love with it.

4. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12:

The famous 90's song is from the remake of the film Judwaa. This song did attract a lot of audiences even then and the remake witnessed an equal craze and it was a great way to relive a sweet memory. The audiences loved the hook step and still have a great time performing it.

5. Genda Phool:

The song was released recently and Jacqueline also lent her voice for this song. The hook step has gotten everyone into it. The Baadshah and Jacqueline duo totally turned heads with this song. Jacqueline was also seen in a whole new Bengali avatar which one couldn't stop drooling over.

It was a great walk down the memory lane with such amazing songs and Jacqueline. The actress has always given songs that are sure to lift up your mood and pump you up. The hook steps are so addictive and easy to do, everyone definitely makes an attempt to do it and loves all the joy it brings.

It's true that Jacqueline's versatility sees no bounds. The actress can sing, dance, act exceptionally well and can mould herself however required. What is your favourite pick from the list? You surely will have more than just one.

