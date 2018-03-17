Here are Mumbai's best go-to haunts for your after-hour cravings

Find your answer to Mumbai's best go-to haunt for your after-hour cravings among nominees in the Witching Hour Grub category of our upcoming The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018

Mumbai never sleeps. And neither must those who feed it. In the ultimate ode to a city that's always moving, mid-day's first edition of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 recognises the best guys who feed Mumbai in the dead of the night.

Nominees in the Best Witching Hour Grub category are all after-hour addas big in taste, and value for money. If you are a night owl, browse through this selection of the best dishes that our nominees serve up. Take your pick, order in and burn the midnight oil.

Stuffed tandoori aloo

Mumbai Bicycle

The cheesy goodness of a jacket potato is a simple, English culinary delight that is close to our heart. But the stuffed aloo tandoori at Mumbai Bicycle gives that basic concept an Indian twist. The potato in the dish is cooked with its skin on, which gets charred in the tandoor, unlike turning golden brown as it happens in English ovens.

And the stuffing in it is peppered with little bits of cashew, which give it a slightly crunchy bite. More importantly, though, it's cheesy, and more complex than a jacket potato without any confusing flavours, making it as close to our heart as the latter.

Cost: '130

At: Plot no 70, JM Road, Juhu. last order 12.45 am

Call: 8291712330

Mutton shammi pav

Pack-A-Pav

Let us be honest. The city's most famous street food - vada pav - fails to float our boat. Which is why we doff our hat to Pack-A-Pav, an eatery that's taken the concept of a filling between two pieces of bread to a different level altogether. "I wanted to get into the food business, and thought about how I've found fun street food wherever I have travelled to in the world, whether it's a hot dog stand or a taco bar. And I realised that what Bombay was lacking was good street food or a quick meal that people are used to eating, but has been designed in a more quirky manner," says Rohan Mangalorkar, the co-founder. He adds that he thus decided to use his mother's recipes, such as Irani chicken, and pack it between pavs. The result was a pop-up that grew into a franchisee with three outlets in no time at all. But the one item on the menu that we absolutely dig is the mutton shammi pav. The meat is slathered with a yoghurt-based sauce. It's impossibly soft. And the shammi kebab itself is the sort that would make the chef at a Lucknowi nawab's kitchen proud.

Cost: '130

At: Shop 2, St Andrews Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Last order: 12.15 am

Call: 9920230240

Tandoori chicken

SardaarJi

Tandoori chicken is among those Indian dishes that have helped the country plant its culinary flag across the world. And SardaarJi in Juhu does a classic version of it. It is spicy, but not too hot. It is charred, but not over burnt. And it has been put in the tandoor for just the right amount of time, because when we tear the meat with our teeth, it's soft and chewy at the same time. And would someone from the heartland of Punjab give it a thumbs-up? Definitely. But would someone from, say, England who's used to that country's blander version be able to handle it? Probably not.

Cost: '199 for half

At: Shop 14, Juhu Ekta CHS, Juhu Versova Link Road, Juhu.

Last order 3.45 am

Call: 8655521999

Cheesy masala mushroom naan

The Secret Kitchen

There is stuffed naan, and then there is the cheesy masala mushroom naan that The Secret Kitchen does, which is so stuffed that the filling drips on to your plate every time you take a bite. No one can accuse this eatery of not being generous with its portions.

The mushrooms seem to burst out of the naan, and the level of cheese in it would make a cat purr with excitement. The masala adds a touch of spice to every bite, and if you are going to ask for this dish, don't worry about ordering anything else for dinner.

Cost: '240

At: Tilak Mandir Road, Vile Parle East.

Last order 3.45 am

Call: 65566551

The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 will see 101 finalists - the best talent from food, drink and nightlife - battle it out for 35 top honours handed out on April 3 at a glittering awards ceremony. Who stands a chance to win? You, our readers, will be the first to know.

