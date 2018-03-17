Here're the hottest make-up trends for the summer

Make-up trends this summer are all for keeping it simple and dewy



Healthy, fresh and dewy looking skin like Katrina Kaif will make you look and feel great. Pic/AFP



Pick warm eyeshadow tones that add just a hint of colour and shimmer to your face. Pic courtesy/Daniel Bauer Academy



Softly smoke your eyeliner like Sonam Kapoor. Increase the intensity of the colour for a bolder look. Pic/AFP

Key to fresh make-up

>> Opt in favour of concealer and avoid full coverage foundations.

>> On an extremely hot and humid day, stay clear of eye make-up and opt for lips tints and colours. Those with a desire for a statement can go all out with their nails.

>> Some make-up products are either water-based or oil-based. For better results, use products that are either or, mixing them is a sure way for a make-up meltdown situation.

>> Use minimum products.



With the rest of the face bare, pick a minty shade for your eyes as seen at Missoni's show. Pic/AFP



If you can't do without a dark lip, keep the edges smooth as seen at Max Mara's show. Pic/Getty Images



Add some pop to your nails like Moschino. Pic/Getty Images



You can go extra with the bling with a bare make-up face as seen at Etro's show. Pic/Getty Images

Daniel Bauer

What's hot?

Be it Milan, Mumbai or Melbourne, the 'no make-up' make-up look is the current favourite beauty trend. What I love about this trend is that it has as much to do with healthy living and wonderful skin as it is about make-up. This is a positive message that make-up artistes need to encourage more. Make-up brands are tapping into this with new ranges of nude shades which also contain some skin care benefits such as argan oil. Feeling and looking good should be equally important. As we move into summer, healthy, fresh and dewy looking skin will make you look and feel great. There's no need for full coverage — a little concealer where needed, some pretty lip shades and colourful nails will have you turning heads for the right reason. In this heat and humidity, allowing your skin to breathe is all the more important.

- Daniel Bauer, celebrity make-up artiste

