Here are the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards 2020
The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards 2020 are out and they will leave you all the more excited for the ceremony
The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be aired live in India exclusively on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central and Vh1 India on January 6, 2020, at 7:30 am with the repeat telecast at 9 pm.
Here is the list of the nominees:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell (A24)
Pain and Glory (Sony)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Lion King
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Succession (HBO)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
