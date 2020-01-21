Here are the six next-gen actors who have enthralled us with their work!

Ever since the year 2015 has passed Bollywood has witnessed some really good films which have left a mark in the hearts of people. From the heartland of the country to films set in an urban set up have really entertained the audience.

As each year has passed after 2015, these next-gen actors have won the hearts of people with their respective films. We can definitely deduce that these actors were the breakthrough actors of that year.

2015: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal treated the audience with his military action film URI in 2015. The film not only won him a national award but won him mass appreciation from audience and critics. Vicky was hailed as the breakthrough star for his performance in the film.

2016: Aparshakti Khurrana

Aparshakti Khurrana made his silver screen debut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. But despite having only brief screen time. The actor made his presence felt with his power-packed performance in the films. Post Dangal, the actor has captivated and humored the audience with every film of his.

2017: Ishaan Khatter

The actor won the hearts of the audience with his innocent performance in Dhadak alongside Jhanvi Kapoor. Even though Dhadak did not go on to make the same mark as Sairaat. Ishaan's went on grossing over Rs 110.11 crores worldwide.

2018: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's debut was one of the most highly awaited debuts of Bollywood. As Kedarnath released, Sara lived up to the expectations of everyone and was lauded ecumenically. With just two films being released until now, Sara has already become one of the most sought actresses in Btown. The actress has forged her way in Bollywood with her sheer determination and hard work. Sara also commands an enormous fan following in the world of social media. The actress also has an amazing fashion sense and is often spotted in her chic avatar. Sara also has become paparazzi favorite and

2019: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actress Ananya Panday and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made their debut in 2019. Ananya Panday debuted with Student of the Year 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. While Ananya Panday made headlines for her splendid performance in the film the world was going gaga over Siddhant's portrayal of MC Sher. There has been no stopping for both Siddhant and Ananya post their debut and they are all set to entertain the audience with their future ventures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates