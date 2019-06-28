Here are the songs Yo Yo Honey Singh does not listen to. Check out!

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh is undeniably, one of the most renowned rappers and one popular name in Bollywood with several chartbusters under his hood. While most of his songs have crossed a billion hits on various music streaming platforms, the iconic singer continues to deliver chartbusters. If you were wondering what songs does the rapper dies not to listen to? Then your answer is- his own songs! The reason why the singer doesn't listen to his songs is that the songs he creates are exclusively for his audience and when they like it, that makes him extremely happy!

Talking about his songs Honey Singh says, "I listen to all kinds of music, but I don't listen to my songs. Whatever has been made, it has been made for the public they love it and that's the purpose of the song".

He adds that the only time he listens to his songs is when he is recording and producing it. He further adds, "I will listen to it multiple times and try to get it to near perfection. But after that, I move onto the next song."

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who does several live shows for his fans shares that the singer anyway keeps listening to the song on stage while performing, Talking about this, Honey Singh says, "Alag se Apna Gaana Sunne ka Kya Fayda. But yes, when I am in a mood, though rarely, I might listen to a Brown Rang. I mean, if there is a playlist of 150 songs, then it will have one or two songs by me. But i really don't listen to my songs", shares with a laugh.

Over the last few weeks, Yo Yo Honey Singh who is shooting the video for his next single in Jalandhar has also been surrounded by his family and loved ones. Adding to this, Honey Singh says, "I was great to have my family on the sets. Sone pe Suhaga ho gaya. They always wondered what I did on the sets while shooting for the video."

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic spell all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

