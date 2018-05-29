Here are two interesting walks you can sign up for this weekend in Mumbai

Legend has it that in their quest to save Sita in Lanka, Hindu deity Ram once asked his brother Laxman to fetch him water

History turns muse

The Banganga Tank is steeped in history. Legend has it that in their quest to save Sita in Lanka, Hindu deity Ram once asked his brother Laxman to fetch him water. Laxman shot an arrow in the ground and despite being located close to the sea, freshwater sprung forth as a tributary of the holy Ganges. Hence the name, Ban (arrow) Ganga. The area is also home to different religious institutions. Weekend Art Room has organised a sketch walk-in Banganga, where you can meet and share painting techniques with other art enthusiasts.

On June 2, 10 am to 2 pm log on to facebook.com/weekendartroom ENTRY Rs 300

Get lost in verdure

Most Mumbaikars will have memories of visiting Kamala Nehru Park and its famous Old Woman’s Shoe, as kids or adults. The park, which was refurbished earlier this year, is also home to stunning tree species such as Ashoka, pipal, banyan, noni, putranjeeva, flowering varieties such as Kailashpati, champa, jarul and Sita Ashok, and some unique varieties such as a calico flower. Sign up for this tree appreciation walk by Renee Vyas, who will regale you with the myths, history and superstitions associated with these trees.

On June 2 AT Kamala Nehru Park, Malabar Hill.

Log on to insider.in ENTRY Rs 200