Here comes a Parsee cricketer - Arzan Nagwaswalla!

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer, who was the last Parsee cricketer to represent the country, expressed his concern over Parsees losing interest in playing serious cricket.

However, Engineer would be delighted to note that Gujarat's Umbergaon-based left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla became the first Ranji Trophy Parsee cricketer after Mumbai's Zubin Bharucha, who played from 1992 to 1995.

The Parsee bowler, 21, claimed Mumbai's five crucial wickets on Day One of the Ranji Trophy league game at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Incidentally, Nagwaswalla, (Bawa to his teammates) is playing at this ground for the first time and made his first-class debut against Baroda earlier this month.

