Here comes the bridesmaid: Decoding the look at desi weddings

culture

Stylists and designers decode the look that's been the talking point at desi weddings

Anushree Reddy's collection featuring bridesmaids at a ramp show in August. The red number is a ruffle sari, ideal if you must wear a sari while having to run errands. The shade makes it perfect for day ceremonies like the mehendi, sangeet or even the wedding.

With everyone tying the knot, it's time to bring your A game for your best girls on their D-Day – just like Parineeti Chopra and Rhea Kapoor. Designer Anushree Reddy, who's created a bunch of bridal outfits, and stylist Mandeep Kaur tell us how to nail the bridesmaid look.

Keep it simple

You can wear a red lehenga as long as there's no zardozi work.

If you are hip-heavy, lehengas are your best bet. Cotton tops work best is you are chest heavy.

Play up the highlights of your body. If you have great collarbones, pick an off-shoulder line.

Dos and don'ts

Wear comfortable footwear like juttis or wedges.

Don't go for an outfit that you will never be able to mix and match with other options.

Don't show up in the same colour as the bride.

Don't overdo the jewellery - get that one thing right. Stay away from overdressing as it looks wannabe-ish.

Opt for make-up that works for your face. For example, dark eyes doesn't look good on everybody.

Saris can get a tad cumbersome when it comes to draping them, unless you opt for ruffle saris, which come pre-stitched. So, lehengas are preferred as they are comfortable to walk around in and stay in place. Opt for one that's not very heavy.

Accessorising is equally important. Choose accessories on rent, so you don't have to compromise on the whole look.

Don't copy or try to be what you aren't comfortable in.

Be the envy of the baraatis

Ruffle saris are doing really well at the moment. Even regular saris and well-styled blouses are quite in.

Bridesmaids also like simple lehengas with blingy blouses, which aren't too over the top.

You can opt for a simple lehenga, with ruffles and bright colours with uneven cuts.

Western look is quite trendy for smaller ceremonies. For example, gowns are ideal for cocktail nights.

Go for simple accessories like a floral mangtika or one that says 'ladkiwaale'. But again, don't go over the top.



Parineeti at Priyanka's wedding festivities

Mix it up

Layer it up. Check out capes, or draped saris with floral and flowy jackets for a boho and Indo-western look.

The western look is meant for evening ceremonies, which requires muted or deeper colours and monotones. For example, variants of ivory are quite popular among bridesmaids.



Parineeti (first from right) in a gown for PeeCee's Western ceremony

Long gowns with a little bit of beading is ideal for the reception ceremony. Pair it with one accessory.

Ruffle necklines, bell and peasant sleeves are also in vogue at the moment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates