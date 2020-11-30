Here's how to safeguard yourself from WhatsApp OTP scam

For long cyber experts and even government and financial institutions have been warning citizens never to share One-Time-Password (OTP) with anybody on phone. And yet, many are falling prey to the tricks played by hackers and lose hard-earned money or sensitive information.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, WhatsApp users are getting hoodwinked by ‘bad actors’. The modus operandi is the same. They pose as friends or a desperate fellow citizen, who accidentally sent a 6-digit OTP code to the wrong phone number (yours). They ask the victim to pass it on to them so that they can complete an urgent money transaction. For instant attention, they give dramatic excuses that they have to pay hospital bills or college fees. If not, they will take over the WhatsApp account on the web and access your contacts' phone numbers and also photos, financial details if shared on the messenger app.

And, this will lead to a vicious cycle, as they will take note of the contact details and play the same trick on your friends and family members. WhatsApp users or any mobile phone owners must never share an OTP with anybody via SMS or on a phone call. Also, it is advised to set up two-factor authentication to safeguard from hackers taking over your account.

Here's how to activate two-step security verification on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Settings

Step 2: Tap Account > Two-step verification > Enable

Step 3: Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it. Provide an email address you can access or tap Skip if you don’t want to add an email address. Note: It is highly recommended to add an email address as this allows you to reset two-step verification, and helps safeguard your account

Step 4: Tap Next

Step 5: Confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.

Not just WhatsApp, cybercriminals posing as Income Tax officials or bank executives, are also using emails and phone calls to trick people to reveal their financial details.

