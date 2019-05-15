Here is what Farhan Akhtar has to say about films on the sports person!

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar who has played a protagonist in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and is now gearing up for the film Toofan in which he will be essaying a role of Boxer

Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for this next release Toofan, has a lot to say about the films which are based on the lives of sports personalities. Farhan was earlier seen portraying the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Farhan has been promoting sports in the country, in his own best capacity- be it through films or him being chosen as the Indian ambassador for the UEFA champions league.

Talking about films being made on the sports personalities, Farhan shares, "We, in our history have had some amazing sports heroes and if their stories can be shared which they should be then, of course, you celebrate the career of that person and there's a lot to learn from it. There's a lot of drama in sports and when you see a person's career, there are always ups and downs at times. There would be a lot of struggle from where they have come so there's a lot to learn, especially for kids and they have a lot of positive messages that can be taken from such films."

Farhan is gearing hard for the film. He has been training very hard to transform his body into a boxer's for which he has been undergoing rigorous training and is not skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique.

Recently, the Rock On actor took to his social media and posted a video where he is seen carrying his workout regime. The actor posted the video on his social media and wrote, "It’s not just about strength but speed as well #ToofanInTheMaking

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite to recreate the magic on screen for a film based on boxing titled, Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

Farhan Akhtar essayed the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra released on July 11, 2013, became one of the most successful sports films of our nation.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production 'Gully Boy' and web series 'Made In Heaven' and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink', where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne.

