Here is why Hrithik Roshan's transformation from Anand to Kabir is indeed noteworthy!

The world knows Hrithik Roshan for his dancing skills and acting prowess. The actor recently s delivered a massive hit with Super 30. The actor had to undergo major transformation for the role. Hrithik, who was also named as the most handsome man in the world portrayed the character, which brought about an entirely different personality- his de-glam Bihari man.

Now the actor is all set to treat the audience with his upcoming film War. The film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year will see Hrithik playing the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He will be pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown. The actor has been hailed for the drastic transformation for his character from Anand to Kabir.

His transformation from Super 30 to War is indeed noteworthy as the actor had to not only undergo a physical transformation but also had to change his mindset from a maths teacher to a character who is seen performing high octane action sequences.

Recently, fans of the actor hailed the star for his amazing transformation by trending #AnandtoKabir on social media. For example, one of the social media user noted how the actor was born to do the experiment in his movie characters. Sharing the look of Super 30 and War, the fan said that Hrithik's transformational level is incomparable.

Another social media user was surprised to see Hrithik look so different when its barely been some time we saw Hrithik Roshan in a completely de-glammed look in Super 30.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

