Here's how MP Nusrat Jahan is prepping up for the 'Wedding Season'

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where the Basirhat MP is seen donning traditional outfits. While sharing the series of photos, Nusrat, who donned a salwar suit set in hues of blue and red, captioned the pictures: Warming up for Shaadi season..!! Nusrat ended her caption with the hashtag, 'Ethnic Wear' and 'Indian Girls Rock'!

View this post on Instagram Warming up for Shaadi season..!! #ethnicwear #indiangirlsrock A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onDec 5, 2019 at 1:25am PST

In the photo, Nusrat Jahan looks ethereal as she stuns in a traditional outfit. The 29-year-old politician, who was recently released from the hospital, donned a blue salwar suit and paired it with a red dupatta. In order to complete her look, Nusrat sported dewy makeup and donned a red lipstick.

She complimented her traditional outfit with minimal accessories and left her beautiful coloured tresses open, which gave her a natural look. While December truly marks the beginning of the wedding season, we couldn't ignore but agree to Nusrat's picture-perfect caption.

A few days ago, Nusrat Jahan was gifted a beautiful cotton saree in hues of black by her husband Nikhil Jain. The politician, who has a never-ending love for the colour black wore the saree and shared pictures of the same with her followers. Describing what black means for me, Nusrat writes: Black speaks a lot more than just powerful . . . . . it's the new grace!

