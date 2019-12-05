Here's how MP Nusrat Jahan is prepping up for the 'Wedding Season'
While sharing the photos with her followers, Nusrat said that she is warming up for the wedding season and how
Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where the Basirhat MP is seen donning traditional outfits. While sharing the series of photos, Nusrat, who donned a salwar suit set in hues of blue and red, captioned the pictures: Warming up for Shaadi season..!! Nusrat ended her caption with the hashtag, 'Ethnic Wear' and 'Indian Girls Rock'!
View this post on Instagram
Warming up for Shaadi season..!! #ethnicwear #indiangirlsrock
In the photo, Nusrat Jahan looks ethereal as she stuns in a traditional outfit. The 29-year-old politician, who was recently released from the hospital, donned a blue salwar suit and paired it with a red dupatta. In order to complete her look, Nusrat sported dewy makeup and donned a red lipstick.
She complimented her traditional outfit with minimal accessories and left her beautiful coloured tresses open, which gave her a natural look. While December truly marks the beginning of the wedding season, we couldn't ignore but agree to Nusrat's picture-perfect caption.
A few days ago, Nusrat Jahan was gifted a beautiful cotton saree in hues of black by her husband Nikhil Jain. The politician, who has a never-ending love for the colour black wore the saree and shared pictures of the same with her followers. Describing what black means for me, Nusrat writes: Black speaks a lot more than just powerful . . . . . it's the new grace!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe