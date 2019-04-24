Here's what Barrack Obama asks Narendra Modi whenever they meet

national

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a peek into his friendship with former US president Barack Obama.

"When President Obama and I met, he expressed concern about my sleeping pattern. He asked me why I sleep so less," Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar.

He added, "(Obama) bole tu aisa kyun karta hai? Tujhe aaj pata nahi hai yeh tera nasha hai kaam ka, tum karte rahoge, lekin tum bohot apna nuksan kar rahe ho. (Obama told me that I am a workaholic and that I am harming myself)."

The first meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Obama was held in 2014 in Washington and the two leaders struck a bonhomie. In one of his media interactions, Obama referred to Modi as "my good friend, Prime Minister Modi".

"Whenever he (Obama) meets me, he asks whether I have increased my sleep timing or not," Prime Minister Modi told Akshay Kumar in the interaction which was broadcast on Wednesday.

