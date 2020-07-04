Here's what Gujarati celebs have to say about talent manager and event specialist Darshan Budhrani

Darshan Budhrani, a 20-year-old Entrepreneur from Gujarat who has successfully established his place in the Dhollywood industry as a renowned event and talent manager, has been working with various Gujarati actors Dimple Biscuitwala, Hemang Dave, Kumpal Patel to name a few.

Darshan started off his career at the age of 15 to do something that excites him the most. Owing to his fondness and passion towards the entertainment industry, Darshan Budhrani stepped into event and celebrity management and is a proud owner of Bombay Star Night. Over the years, Darshan has not only worked with top-notch celebrities but has also worked corporate biggies and renowned brands.

Talking about Darshan’s hard work and output, many celebs came forward to share their experiences. Here’s what the actors have to say:-

Actress Dimple Biscuitwala says, "I have been associated with Bombay star nights for 2 years.. and they have been the biggest push in my career so far... darshan has been always stood by me .. the most important thing is they are super honest and professional in their work. I m looking forward to doing good work together in future."

Hemang Dave shares his experience with Darshan and says, “I have been working with Darshan Budharani for 2 years now; he has been handling my Instagram and Facebook social media handles. He is a genuine service provider and a great friend. Since I have provided him with my work, nothing has gone wrong. He is awesome in his work. He has a very professional approach. I really adore him and his team. Being in touch with him since long now I can say that he is the most wonderful person I’ve ever met. I would like to thank him for everything. Lots of love and best wishes to him.”

Urban Gujarati film actor Aarjav Trivedi talks about Darshan and says, "I had a wonderful experience working with Darshanbhai. He is an amazing human being. He and his team have a very professional approach and excel in work. I had great fun working with him. I congratulate him for his successful projects and wish him all the best for the future. I would like to thank Darshanbhai for everything.”

Actress Kumpal says, "Darshan Budhrani is a gem of a person. He has always been supportive ever since the day I have met him. Indeed a man with multiple talents, who definitely has a stronghold over the Gujarati and event industry. It was a pleasure associating with you."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever