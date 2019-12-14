Here's what Mimi Chakraborty loves to do, when she is at home!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty recentky took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture where the actress is seen spending quality time at her home in Kolkata. In the picture, the new age political was seen enjoying her favourite beverage - Tea.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

Mimi Chakraborty, who is a chaivanist (tea lover) shared a sweet picture of herself where the 30-year-old Trinamool Congress MP is seen sipping hot piping tea. While sharing the adorable picture, Mimi wrote: Darjeeling Tea - When at home never ever miss my favourite tea!

Mimi, who is much more than just a popular face uploaded the adorable picture of herself enjoying the Darjeeling tea as her Instagram story. Besides tea, the Jadavpur MP also loves coffee. A few weeks ago, Mimi had shared a leaf from her shoot where she was seen sipping hot coffee.

View this post on Instagram Face when ur coffee burns ur mouthðÂÂÂÂ¤¯ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onNov 29, 2019 at 12:39am PST

In the picture, Mimi can be seen getting ready for a shot as she got the final makeup done before going in for the shoot. While sharing the picture, Mimi wrote: Face when ur coffee burns ur mouth!

Mimi, who is regarded as one of the coolest politicians in India recently became masi. The MP from Jadavpur took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers. She even shared an adorable picture with her newborn niece and the parents of the child.

Sharing a picture of her 4-month-old nephew, Mimi wrote: After a long wait of 4 months finally mineeeeeeeeee. Cannot believe still dibhai that m a masi nd @soumyashree_chakraborty u are mom."

In the picture, Mimi was seen in a candid avatar as she donned a white t-shirt and left her hair open as she kissed nephew on his cheek.

Mimi came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate. Before taking the big plunge into politics, Mimi carved a niche for herself in Bengali cinema.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates