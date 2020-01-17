Here's why Masaba Gupta doesn't like to be an early riser

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, on Thursday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture where she can be seen posing for a selfie. In the picture, Masaba is seen for a selfie as she looks all set for the day in a red checkered shirt.



A screengrab of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story

Masaba shared the picture as her Instagram story. While sharing the adorable picture, Masaba wrote: The only downside of being an early riser...Feels like half my day is already over! It seems, Masaba got up early on Thursday morning but didn't quite like it as she felt the day was already over, as per her post.

In the picture, the Mumbai based fashion designer is seen sporting a red checkered shirt as she poses for a selfie. The 31-year-old designer completed her look with red lipstick and tied her hair in a neat bun. She ended her caption with a nerd face emoticon.

A few days ago, Masaba had taken to the Gram and shared a stunning picture of herself where the designer can be seen rocking the thigh-high slit dress. In the picture, Masaba can be seen donning a stunning thigh-high slit dress in hues of black.

While sharing the picture, Masaba wrote: The moon & I are old friends. It reminds me of the power of my instinct. Here’s Welcoming the first Lunar Eclipse of 2020. Wolf moon tonight. A good day to remind yourself of your power. I am standing still & watching!

Masaba was last seen ringing in the New Year as she welcomed the year on a positive note. Taking to the gram, the designer posted a picture and gave a bit of advice besides wishing everyone a happy new year. She said, "Don't try and lose weight until 12th Jan. happy new year everyone."

