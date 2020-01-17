Here's why Masaba Gupta doesn't like to be an early riser
It seems, Masaba got up early on Thursday morning but didn't quite like it as she felt the day was already over, as per her post
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, on Thursday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture where she can be seen posing for a selfie. In the picture, Masaba is seen for a selfie as she looks all set for the day in a red checkered shirt.
A screengrab of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story
Masaba shared the picture as her Instagram story. While sharing the adorable picture, Masaba wrote: The only downside of being an early riser...Feels like half my day is already over! It seems, Masaba got up early on Thursday morning but didn't quite like it as she felt the day was already over, as per her post.
In the picture, the Mumbai based fashion designer is seen sporting a red checkered shirt as she poses for a selfie. The 31-year-old designer completed her look with red lipstick and tied her hair in a neat bun. She ended her caption with a nerd face emoticon.
A few days ago, Masaba had taken to the Gram and shared a stunning picture of herself where the designer can be seen rocking the thigh-high slit dress. In the picture, Masaba can be seen donning a stunning thigh-high slit dress in hues of black.
While sharing the picture, Masaba wrote: The moon & I are old friends. It reminds me of the power of my instinct. Here’s Welcoming the first Lunar Eclipse of 2020. Wolf moon tonight. A good day to remind yourself of your power. I am standing still & watching!
Masaba was last seen ringing in the New Year as she welcomed the year on a positive note. Taking to the gram, the designer posted a picture and gave a bit of advice besides wishing everyone a happy new year. She said, "Don't try and lose weight until 12th Jan. happy new year everyone."
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta had the time of her life with her gang of girls and her Instagram filled pictures of the sun, sand and exotic beaches of Mexico is setting the summer season on fire!
In pic: Masaba Gupta stuns in a floral monokini as she raises the temperature during summer!
Taking on the heat, Masaba Gupta was seen enjoying the exotic beaches of Mexico as the trio set major BFFs goals.
In pic: Masaba Gupta and Pernia Qureshi look adorable together as the two pose for the cameras.
Sharing a leaf out of their Mexico trip, Masaba Gupta's BFF Pernia Qureshi who got engaged recently, shared this picture which shows customised hats with names of all the 'Girl-Gang' inscribed on it.
In pic: Masaba Gupta shared this picture from her all-girl gang trip to Mexico and captioned the pic: Mexican sunrise!
Masaba Gupta and water are synonymous to each other. The 30-year-old fashion designer loves to spend time in water and her pool pictures are proof
In pic: Masaba Gupta flaunts her curvy figure as she enjoys being in the pool during her Mexico vacay.
In pic: Masaba Gupta stuns in a floral white monokini as she gazes at the beauty of nature during her recent trip to Mexico. Masaba captioned the pic: Spend time & know thyself.
On her vacation to Mexico, Masaba Gupta showed her followers how cheeky she is. Sharing an inside picture from her trip, where she is seen sitting on a chair, Masaba gets cheeky and showed us her funny side. Tagging her brainchild House of Masaba, she captioned the pic: That's what our next bridal campaign should look like. No?
Masaba Gupta shared this stunning picture of a larger than life sculpture of a man opening his chest and letting people in. While sharing this picture, Masaba captioned it: When you’re in the right place at the right time ... a magical beach town will help rip open your heart!
The 30-year-old designer was on an 'All Girls' trip to the splendid beaches of Mexico with her BFFs designer Pernia Qureshi and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. While Masaba lit her Instagram with stunning pictures from her Mexico trip, her BFFs Pernia and Tanya, too, took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the all-girls trip to Mexico.
In pic: Masaba Gupta poses with BFFs Qureshi and Ghavri as all three are dressed up in stunning swimsuits with exotic prints.
In pic: Tanya Ghavri and Masaba Gupta set the temperature soaring with this stunning picture of themselves in a monokini as the two were seen enjoying being one with nature. Tanya captioned the pic: One with nature, not without Masaba Gupta.
Masaba Gupta enjoys soaking up the sun on the beaches of Mexico as she holidays with her BFF Tanya and Pernia in the beach destination as part of a girls-only trip.
In pic: Masaba and her gang of girls get playful as they enjoy the hot weather of Mexico.
Masaba Gupta's BFF and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared this picture with her Instagram followers, She captioned it: Hello!
Tanya Ghavri shared another picture giving us sneak peek into the all-girls trip from Mexico where the girls are seen having a candid conversation during their stay on an exotic resort as they are captured in a candid moment. Tanya Ghavri captioned the picture: Casa malca.
In pic: Tanya Ghavri shares and Masaba Gupta share a sunkissed selfie as the two pouts for the camera.
Masaba Gupta and her gang of girls are seen enjoying the sun, sand and exotic beaches of Mexico as the girls pose for the camera.
Tanya Ghavri shared this stunning picture of the all-girls tribe celebrating the bachelorette of bride-to-be Pernia Qureshi. Tanya captioned the pic: Girls trip!
In pic: BFF Pernia Qureshi and Masaba Gupta are caught in a candid moment as they dance their heart out during their all-girls trip to Mexico.
Indian stylist, fashion entrepreneur and classical dancer Pernia Qureshi shared this picture with Masaba and Tanya as the girl's trio is seen donning stunning summer outfits. In the pic, Masaba and her girl gang are seen setting major BFFs goals. Pernia captioned the pic: Misho girls!
Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta just returned from an exotic trip to Mexico with her gang of girls. Masaba's Instagram is filled with breathtaking and exotic pictures from her latest vacation. Check out the exotic pictures. (All Pictures Courtesy/ Instagram Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi and Tanya Ghavri)
