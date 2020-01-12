Here's why Natasha Poonawalla chose 'Bling' for Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor

Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday post where the 37-year-old philanthropist can be seen rocking an embellished dress. Natasha, who is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself shared the throwback picture from an event for which she dressed up at her best in a blingy attire.

While sharing the picture, Natasha wrote: Bling Bling for my super girls, Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor. The Mumbai socialite ended her caption with hashtags TBT and The Gyaan Project. Interestingly, the picture is from an event that Natasha attended for her best friend Isha Ambani.

In December 2019, business magnate Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her friend Sonam Kapoor had organised an auction to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls school in Jaisalmer. The auction was held at Karuna Sindhu, Worli Sea face.

Did you know? Natasha Poonawalla took four flights and travelled to four different sites in less than 24 hours and yet managed to be there for 'two of her dearest' Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor in order to grace the event.

Back then, Poonawalla had taken to Instagram and shared a similar picture where she was seen carrying the embellished dress with oomph! Natasha, who had posted blurred pictures from the event on the Gram, while sharing the pictures wrote: So that was a blur.....off 4 flights and 4 sites in less than 24 hours- managed to step out for 2 of my dearest!

The 37-year-old fashion icon had paired her blingy outfit with a clutch that camouflaged into her dress. was spotted at the event along with her husband, Adar Poonawalla. The auction was also graced by Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Shloka-Akash Ambani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also attended the event.

