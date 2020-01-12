Here's why Natasha Poonawalla chose 'Bling' for Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor
Natasha wore an embellished dress which went below her knees. She paired it up with a clutch that camouflaged into her dress
Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday post where the 37-year-old philanthropist can be seen rocking an embellished dress. Natasha, who is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself shared the throwback picture from an event for which she dressed up at her best in a blingy attire.
While sharing the picture, Natasha wrote: Bling Bling for my super girls, Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor. The Mumbai socialite ended her caption with hashtags TBT and The Gyaan Project. Interestingly, the picture is from an event that Natasha attended for her best friend Isha Ambani.
In December 2019, business magnate Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her friend Sonam Kapoor had organised an auction to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls school in Jaisalmer. The auction was held at Karuna Sindhu, Worli Sea face.
So that was a blur.....off 4 flights and 4 sites in less than 24 hours- managed to step out for 2 of my dearest
Did you know? Natasha Poonawalla took four flights and travelled to four different sites in less than 24 hours and yet managed to be there for 'two of her dearest' Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor in order to grace the event.
Back then, Poonawalla had taken to Instagram and shared a similar picture where she was seen carrying the embellished dress with oomph! Natasha, who had posted blurred pictures from the event on the Gram, while sharing the pictures wrote: So that was a blur.....off 4 flights and 4 sites in less than 24 hours- managed to step out for 2 of my dearest!
The 37-year-old fashion icon had paired her blingy outfit with a clutch that camouflaged into her dress. was spotted at the event along with her husband, Adar Poonawalla. The auction was also graced by Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Shloka-Akash Ambani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also attended the event.
Isha's brother Akash Ambani and her sister-in-law Shloka Mehta were present to support the event. Shloka and Akash twinned in black as Akash was seen in a black suit, while Shloka was seen in a sheer gown embellished with tassels all over. She stole the show with a quirky clutch in the shape of a boombox.
Nita Ambani, who is usually spotted in intricate sarees, was seen in an all-black ensemble. The outfit had frill details and the look was kept understated, accessorising it with diamond studs.
Doting daddy Mukesh Ambani was also present at the venue, Karuna Sindhu at Worli Sea Face to support his daughter, Isha Ambani.
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla was decked up in an embellished dress which went below her knees. She carried a clutch which camouflaged into her dress.
According to reports, the auction will consist of limited edition plates, created by 13 prominent personalities from the fields of architecture, fashion, interior design and visual art, across India.
In picture: Natasha and her husband Adar Poonawalla at the auction
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta donned a red gown with a sweetheart neckline and she styled it with a printed shrug which only went over her sleeves. She accentuated her look with a diamond necklace and stud earrings.
Sonam Kapoor's parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, graced the event with their presence. While Anil was seen in a black bow suit, Sunita carried an all-red ensemble.
Isha Ambani donned a copper and silver off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and it stood out for its metallic hues. Isha carried off smokey-eyes and a statement necklace. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, was seen in a polka-dot top and black pants.
Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the event.
Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani turned up at the event in a white off-shoulder dress. She carried a contrast clutch and kept her makeup minimal.
Sonam Kapoor's younger sister Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani at the auction in Worli. Rhea styled a pink lehenga with a tube blouse and a georgette dupatta.
Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia at the auction. While Riteish was seen in a blue suit with a tie, Genelia wore a pink satin saree with stud earrings.
Ace tennis player Sania Mirza wore a black coat and pants with black block heels for the auction.
Sonam Kapoor kept it simple in a black lace frock with black stockings and bellies.
Sonam Kapoor helps Isha Ambani Piramal at the event.
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was also present at the auction in an all-orange ensemble.
Neha Dhupia wore a grey shiny gown with a huge white coat as she posed alongside Shweta Bachchan Nanda who was dressed in a red saree.
All photos: (Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal)
