Here's why Rohit Goyal is also called as the 'Meme Mogul'

'Data is the new currency!' The latest trend is data and like every other vogue, only a few people with a vision know how to make their mark on the spot. One such example is Rohit Goyal, CEO, and Founder of the AS MARKETING, one of the esteemed digital marketing firm in India. He is the man behind one of the largest and fastest-growing Indian meme pages on Instagram 'THE ADULT SOCIETY' (TAS) which has a current fanbase of over 4 million + active users.

Born in Panipat (Haryana), what Rohit has achieved is a dream for many in this competitive world. The 22-year old has reached the crescendo of success with his eminent digital marketing skills and appealing content forum. He is one of those personalities on social media platforms who is loved widely and fans completely adore him for all the things that he has achieved at such a tender age.

He belongs to a business family where his father owns a chemical manufacturing firm. In childhood days, he was quite affirmative about joining his family business but during his growth years, he realised that he wants to do something different from the flow and thus he decided not to join his family business and bring something into existence out of his passion.

During his college days, he was deeply devoted towards analyzing social media trends and the evolving digital market. In 2016, when the digital market was witnessing a lot of pattern changes, Rohit launched his page 'THE ADULT SOCIETY' on Instagram not because of any business intentions but in order to provide people with a plethora of relatable and sarcastic content. It's one of those pages which don’t have a face but it is completely content-driven and depends on the entertainment factor to gain an audience. The page basically posts memes around trending topics and student life which are very well received by people around the world mainly because of its relatable theme.

Apart from the Instagram market, the digital sensation also holds an influential place on other social media platforms, including YouTube with his channel of the same name (THE ADULT SOCIETY) currently cherishing 35k subscribers.

After Rohit launched TAS back in 2016, the page started to grow like wildfire and currently, it has over 4 million + and now it's one of the most prominent meme pages in circulation. The page celebrates a majority of the young audience aged between 18-25 years. One can easily estimate the popularity of his page by considering its follower count which includes many prominent Bollywood and social media stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and ace singers like B Praak to name a few.

The page has achieved this feat in less than 3 years (founded in 2016). The main reason behind the humongous success of his page is its relatable and sarcastic content. When asked about the reason behind his success at such a tender age, he proclaimed, "it's not a story of overnight success, I and my team work constantly every day to serve people with the funniest and relatable content. Moreover, he added that the credit for a major part of his success goes to the fans who always cherish and motivate him to work more harder in order to create the best pun of the ongoing trends!"

