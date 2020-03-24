Here's your guide to your favourite Gudi Padwa recipes
As gudi padwa is right around the corner, we bring you some of our favourite recipes.
As gudi padwa is right around the corner, we bring you some of our favourite recipes.
Puran Poli
Ingredients:
For Filling
Chana Dal – 2 Cup
Water – As per requirement
Jaggery – 1 Cup
Nutmeg – ¼ tsp
Cardamom Powder: ½ tsp
Ginger powder - ¼ tsp
For Dough
Refined Flour – 2 cups
Wheat Flour – 1 cup
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Rice flour – For Dusting and rolling
Salt - ½ tsp Oil/ghee – As per requirement
Ghee – for serving
Method:
1. It is very Important for Puran Poli to prepare dough in advance and keep it for rested in oil or water for 1 hr. ( should be elastic dough)
2. For dough combine refined flour wheat flour together in bowl, add salt turmeric powder, 1 tsp oil and mix well using your finger tips or spoon.
3. Add little water and make soft dough cover and keep aside for 1 hr in oil or water.
4. Rinse chana dal well in water, Boil chana dal in good amount of water till it becomes soft.
5. When dal is cooked completely drain water and reserve it to make KATACHI AAMTI a standard accompaniment which is served along with Puran Poli.
6. Add grated jaggery to cooked dal and cook on slow flame by stirring continuously.
7. Stir till mixture becomes dry. Now add ginger powder, nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. And mix well.
8. Remove filling from flame let it slightly cool. To mash the Puran pass it through fine wire net or use Puran Machine.
9. Divide dough into lemon size ball
10. Divide filling in equal portion it should be bigger than dough ball.
11. Dust rolling table with a rice flour and roll the dough to make 3-4 inch circle.
12. Keep filling in the centre of dough circle and bring the edges together and seal it well .
13. Dust and roll again 6-7 inches circle.
14. Heat a griddle and transfer the puran poli carefully on the griddle.
15. Let it cook on griddle at medium flame until puff up.
16. Smear ghee/ oil and filp over and bake both side pressing slightly, serve hot with GHEE KATACHI Amati and Gulavani.
Katachi Amati
Ingredients:
Chana dal cooked water.
Chana dal – 2 cup
Water 7-8 cup
Oil -1 tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Roasted ground masala
White sesame seeds – 1 table spoon
Cumin – 1 tsp
Coriander seed-1tsp
Onion sliced – 1 big
Grated dry coconut – 3 table spoon.
Ginger- ½ inch
Oil – 2 tsp
Fort tempering
Oil – 2 tbl sp
Mustard seeds – ½ tsp
Curryleaves – 2-3 sprigs
Crshed garlic – 8-9 cloves
Turmeric 1/4th tsp
Chopped tomato – 1 medium size
Kolhapuri red chilly masala – 2 tsp.
Salt – to taste
Method:
1. Rinse chana dal in water, drain water and keep aside
2. Keep water for boiling; now add chana dal turmeric, oil.
3. Keep dal for boiling till it becomes soft, stirring occasional with removing the scum.
4. When dal is cooked properly drain water from dal along with tsp of soft dal.
5. For ground masala heat little oil in pan add sliced onions , saute till brown in colour add dry grated coconut saute for 3-4 min now add white sesame seeds , coriander seeds. Roast for few minutes add few sprigs of coriander leaves and grind into fine paste.
6. Heat oil in kadhai add mustard seeds, when it cracle add curry leaves, hing and crushed garlic.
7. Add kolhapuri red masala, turmeric, chopped tomatoes and add ground masala paste, saute till oil separates from masala.
8. Add chana dal water along with some soft dal check the salt boil it till oil floats on top of curry.
9. Serve hot with Puran Poli.
Gulavani
Ingredients
Boiled milk – 2 cup
Water – ½ cup
Jaggery – ½ cup
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp
Method
1. In pan keep water and jaggery to boil on slow flame
2. When jaggery dissolves and water starts boiling swith off the flame.
3. Stir it properly by adding cardamom powder, ghee and milk.
4. Serve it hot with Puran Poli.
Batatyachi Bhaji
Ingredients
Potatoes – 6-8 nos.
Green chillies – 3-4 no.
Onion – 01 nos
Ginger ½ inch
Turmeric- ¼ tsp
Coriander leaves – ½ bunch
Salt – to taste
Oil – 2 tabsp
Mustard seed -1 tsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Curry leaves – few sprigs
Method
1. Boil potatoes , peel and cut into medium size pieces
2. Chop onion , green chili, ginger and coriander leaves keep it aside
3. Heat oil in heavy bottom pan
4. Add mustard seeds, let it crackle, add cumin seeds ,chopped ginger, green chili ,Hing and curry leaves.
5. Add chopped onion sauté for a few min. now add turmeric powder, salt , potatoes , stir gently until all ingredients are mixed properly, cover and cook on slow flame for 2-3 min , garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
By Chef Saroj Budke, Lecturer,ITM IHM Nerul and Yogesh Amin, Sr Lecturer- Food Production - ITM Oshiwara
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe