Here's your guide to your favourite Gudi Padwa recipes

As gudi padwa is right around the corner, we bring you some of our favourite recipes.

Puran Poli

Ingredients:

For Filling

Chana Dal – 2 Cup

Water – As per requirement

Jaggery – 1 Cup

Nutmeg – ¼ tsp

Cardamom Powder: ½ tsp

Ginger powder - ¼ tsp

For Dough

Refined Flour – 2 cups

Wheat Flour – 1 cup

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Rice flour – For Dusting and rolling

Salt - ½ tsp Oil/ghee – As per requirement

Ghee – for serving

Method:

1. It is very Important for Puran Poli to prepare dough in advance and keep it for rested in oil or water for 1 hr. ( should be elastic dough)

2. For dough combine refined flour wheat flour together in bowl, add salt turmeric powder, 1 tsp oil and mix well using your finger tips or spoon.

3. Add little water and make soft dough cover and keep aside for 1 hr in oil or water.

4. Rinse chana dal well in water, Boil chana dal in good amount of water till it becomes soft.

5. When dal is cooked completely drain water and reserve it to make KATACHI AAMTI a standard accompaniment which is served along with Puran Poli.

6. Add grated jaggery to cooked dal and cook on slow flame by stirring continuously.

7. Stir till mixture becomes dry. Now add ginger powder, nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. And mix well.

8. Remove filling from flame let it slightly cool. To mash the Puran pass it through fine wire net or use Puran Machine.

9. Divide dough into lemon size ball

10. Divide filling in equal portion it should be bigger than dough ball.

11. Dust rolling table with a rice flour and roll the dough to make 3-4 inch circle.

12. Keep filling in the centre of dough circle and bring the edges together and seal it well .

13. Dust and roll again 6-7 inches circle.

14. Heat a griddle and transfer the puran poli carefully on the griddle.

15. Let it cook on griddle at medium flame until puff up.

16. Smear ghee/ oil and filp over and bake both side pressing slightly, serve hot with GHEE KATACHI Amati and Gulavani.

Katachi Amati

Ingredients:

Chana dal cooked water.

Chana dal – 2 cup

Water 7-8 cup

Oil -1 tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Roasted ground masala

White sesame seeds – 1 table spoon

Cumin – 1 tsp

Coriander seed-1tsp

Onion sliced – 1 big

Grated dry coconut – 3 table spoon.

Ginger- ½ inch

Oil – 2 tsp

Fort tempering

Oil – 2 tbl sp

Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

Curryleaves – 2-3 sprigs

Crshed garlic – 8-9 cloves

Turmeric 1/4th tsp

Chopped tomato – 1 medium size

Kolhapuri red chilly masala – 2 tsp.

Salt – to taste

Method:

1. Rinse chana dal in water, drain water and keep aside

2. Keep water for boiling; now add chana dal turmeric, oil.

3. Keep dal for boiling till it becomes soft, stirring occasional with removing the scum.

4. When dal is cooked properly drain water from dal along with tsp of soft dal.

5. For ground masala heat little oil in pan add sliced onions , saute till brown in colour add dry grated coconut saute for 3-4 min now add white sesame seeds , coriander seeds. Roast for few minutes add few sprigs of coriander leaves and grind into fine paste.

6. Heat oil in kadhai add mustard seeds, when it cracle add curry leaves, hing and crushed garlic.

7. Add kolhapuri red masala, turmeric, chopped tomatoes and add ground masala paste, saute till oil separates from masala.

8. Add chana dal water along with some soft dal check the salt boil it till oil floats on top of curry.

9. Serve hot with Puran Poli.

Gulavani

Ingredients

Boiled milk – 2 cup

Water – ½ cup

Jaggery – ½ cup

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Method

1. In pan keep water and jaggery to boil on slow flame

2. When jaggery dissolves and water starts boiling swith off the flame.

3. Stir it properly by adding cardamom powder, ghee and milk.

4. Serve it hot with Puran Poli.

Batatyachi Bhaji

Ingredients

Potatoes – 6-8 nos.

Green chillies – 3-4 no.

Onion – 01 nos

Ginger ½ inch

Turmeric- ¼ tsp

Coriander leaves – ½ bunch

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 tabsp

Mustard seed -1 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – few sprigs

Method

1. Boil potatoes , peel and cut into medium size pieces

2. Chop onion , green chili, ginger and coriander leaves keep it aside

3. Heat oil in heavy bottom pan

4. Add mustard seeds, let it crackle, add cumin seeds ,chopped ginger, green chili ,Hing and curry leaves.

5. Add chopped onion sauté for a few min. now add turmeric powder, salt , potatoes , stir gently until all ingredients are mixed properly, cover and cook on slow flame for 2-3 min , garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

By Chef Saroj Budke, Lecturer,ITM IHM Nerul and Yogesh Amin, Sr Lecturer- Food Production - ITM Oshiwara

