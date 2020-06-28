Here to clean

Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart

If you are a person prone to allergies or you live in an area that has polluted air, an air purifier can make a world of difference. The Honeywell Air Touch-S8 Smart is a Wi-Fi enabled smart purifier. It can connect to its app, to show you the air quality index in your home and notify you when the filters need to be changed. The filter on the Honeywell can get rid of 99 per cent of particles bigger than 2.5 microns. The maximum coverage area is 420 sq ft, which means it is decent for most Mumbai homes.

Price: Rs 18,500

Link: bit.ly/smdhoney

Dyson V11 Pro

If you want the crème de la crème of vacuum cleaners, you want a Dyson. Several users swear by its might. Though they don't offer a robotic vacuum in India, these beasts have crazy suction power. Enough to remove 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, at least that is what Dyson claims. Having a vacuum cleaner offers a few advantages over just running a robot vacuum. To start with, it can be used to clean everything, not just your floor. The second, its suction power is way more than any robot currently available. The third advantage is that it can reach almost anywhere, thanks to attachments. So, if you do buy a robot, you will still need a decent vacuum to do a deep clean. If you don't want to invest in a Dyson V11 Pro, they do have cheaper models like the V7 Trigger that costs R19,990.

Price: Rs 59,900

Link: www.dyson.in

Roborock S5 MAX

The Roborock S5 MAX is a great way to get the daily jhadoo-pochaa out of the way. The robot vacuum cleaner has a laser navigation system that maps your house as it explores it while cleaning. The mopping function is very efficient. It uses just 290 ml to clean 2,600 sq ft of space or a small apartment several times over. You can control the entire operation from the phone and even use it to schedule cleans when you aren't around. The app also supports multilevel mapping, in case you have more than one floor. You can also set virtual walls, no go areas and carpeted areas. The Roborock automatically detects when it is low on power and goes back to its dock to recharge. Once recharged, it resumes from where it left off.

Price: Rs 59,990

Link: bit.ly/smdroborock

iLife Robotic Window Cleaner

Love huge windows, but hate cleaning them? You aren't the only one. iLife has a particularly interesting robot that sticks to your window and cleans it up, though it rests precariously on your window through suction. Fortunately, the manufacturers have included a safety rope. The device is also not wireless, you have to plug it in, presumably because the battery would add additional weight. The robot cleans at a decent pace of four minutes per square metre. But, at the price point, you'd better have a ton of windows in your house.

Price: Rs 19,999

Link: bit.ly/smdilife

Shine Bathroom Assistant

Cleaning the toilets is usually a task that can't be avoided. However, this new gadget can not only clean your toilet, it can detect leaks as well. The Shine Bathroom Assistant sits near your toilet and automatically cleans the toilet with a special cleaning pod and tap water. You have to replace the pods every month (R230 approx) and add water every once in a while. The rest of the mechanism is super simple, even for a tech novice. The connected app can detect leaks and tell you when it's time to replace things. It even connects to Alexa, so you can ask Alexa to clean the toilets if you want to. The gadget, for now, is available on preorder and ships out in October. The price includes six months of refills and international shipping.

Price: Rs 10,500 approx

Link: try.shinebathroom.com

Litter Robot 3 Connect

Cat parents will love this one. The Litter Robot cleans the litter box automatically, dispensing it into a garbage bag under the device. It also tells you when things need to be done, though, you still have to physically remove the garbage bag and throw it out. This one does cost a pretty penny, so if you want a cheaper alternative, look at the Omega Paw Elite, which is available in India. It is a similar innovative solution that does what Litter Robot does, but uses you to roll over the litter box to catch all the bits in a small box at the side.

Price: Rs 37,800 approx

Link: www.litter-robot.com

Omega Paw Elite

Price: R9,459

Link: bit.ly/smdomega

UV Sterilizer & wireless charger

Our mobile phones have more germs on them than a toilet seat. The same goes for the remotes in our homes. This wireless charger from The Messy Corner not only charges your phone, it also disinfects it with UV light. This kills most of the germs on there in a few minutes, you can also toss your keys, ear-phones and remotes in there if you want to sterilise them as well.

As a bonus, this gadget is also an aroma therapy oil diffuser, so if you want your devices to smell like flowers, just drop a couple of drops of oil in there.

Price: Rs 3,999

Link: www.themessycorner.in

Mi Smart Water Purifier

Clean water from a water purifier usually means some shady third-party service person will come to your house and clean the filter and replace parts of your water filter. The Mi Smart Water Purifier has eliminated this. Instead, it sells modules that basically plug and play into your purifier directly, no technical know-how required. You can track everything from the quality of water to the efficacy of the filters directly from an app. The water purifier also stores around seven litres of water, which it purifies every four hours for 25 minutes, killing 99.99 per cent of bacteria.

Price: Rs 11,999

Link: bit.ly/smdmipure

