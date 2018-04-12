Here're some cool new brewed beers you must try in Mumbai

For those who see mirages of chilled beer in this heat, here are eleven new brewed offerings in the city

High tea

An organoleptic hop transducer isn't a gadget from Tony Stark's lab but a simple filter system that helps you infuse a flavour of your choice by placing your desired ingredients in a chamber. Called the Randall (in pic above), you can experience this at an Andheri bar with two dessert teas(red berries tea and mogo mogo) from a premium tea brand.

On: April 13 and 14, 4 pm onwards

At: Woodside Inn, New Link Plaza, next to Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West.

Call: 26328963

Cost: '315

Lager than life

This new Lower Parel brewery is coming up with not one but three new beers for the season. Launching on April 25 is Indian pale lager (in pic), which is inspired by the profile of the bitter Indian pale ale, though this lager will be low on the bitterness. Also launching on the same day is Mozart's magic - Vienna Lager, a European lager with a dominant malt flavour. Come May, they will introduce the amber ale, a rich amber-coloured ale with a citrusy hop aroma.

At: Drifters Brewing Co.Trade View Building, Oasis City, Lower Parel

Call: 30151619

Cost: '260 each

For aam aadmi

If you are a part of the mango cult,try the mango blonde, loaded witharomas of the Alphonso, moder-ate sweetness from the fruit and a slightly acidic and tart finish. Also on the debut list is strawberry cider, a crisp blend of sweet and tart strawberries and a pungent-sweetapple base; and the hoppit (in pic), a New Zealand-style pilsner.

Time: 4 pm to 1 am

At: Brewbot, Andheri West.

Call: 40034448

Californication

Be it guava or apple, this brewery does wonders with the use of fruits, and just in time for summer is the Valencia orange wheat. The brew experts have infused the beers (barley and wheat malt) with sweet oranges from Valencia, California. As always with wheat beer, the citrus notes elevate its light flavour, making this variant the apt choice for summer.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Gateway Taproom, Godrej BKC, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Call: 62328359

Cost: '245 and '295

Shine on

The world is turning into a haven forunicorn lovers, and now, glitter and rainbow colours can even be found in breweries. This bar will offer two glitter beers - salt water taffy and St Germain liqueur with elderflower - that will be made with Hoegaarden draught or The Flying Pig by The Barking Deer.

From: End of April

At: The Boston Butt, Rampart Row, Fort

Call: 9892447669

Chill over these deals

Talk shop

This Bandra beer hub has recently added more labels to its menu, ranging from German hefeweizen, pale ales, Dun kel weizen with low to moderately strong banana and clove flavor, stouts, to organic ale. They have buy-one-get-one offers, and drinks at '69 and '64 too.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call: 33951697

Win beer

This sports bar is hosting various actvities for the IPL season. Watch your team play on the big screen while downing unlimited signature cocktails for '999. Participate in contests like Spin The Wheel and win free beer, vouchers and other prizes.

Time: During match hours

At: The Studs. Hotel Horizon, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Call: 9820991864

Place your bet

Place your bet before the match and stand a chance to get a 50 per cent discount on the total bill. Beer deals include buy-two-get-one-free on a popular local draught beer and a buy-one-and-get-one free on select brands.

On: 12 pm to 1 am

At: FLYP@MTV Cafe, Kamala Mills Compound, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.

Call: 49710144

