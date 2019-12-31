Search

Here's a glimpse inside Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug home

Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 17:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Alibaug

Ananya Panday, too, shared a photo of herself with the Khan siblings - Suhana and Aryan - as they posed with their other friends in Alibaug.

Suhana and Aryan Khan are at their Alibaug farmhouse with a bunch of pals, including cousin Alia Chhiba and Suhana's bestie, Ananya Panday.

Over the weekend, they were spotted at the Gateway of India, boarding a boat to Mandwa. Chhiba took to Instagram to share photos from their getaway. In one of the snaps, we get a glimpse of Shah Rukh's getaway home, which has Gauri's signature interior lights — lots of them.

new year, no new friends ð #2020 #family

Looks like it's going to be a star-studded affair at the New Year party! On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the romantic drama Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The actress will next be seen in director Maqbool Khan's romantic drama Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

