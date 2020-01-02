Alia Bhatt's New Year vacation selfie with Ranbir Kapoor is all things love

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Our Bollywood celebs sure know how to ring in the new year. From lavish parties to extravagant holidays in snowy locales, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and many others celebrated New Year 2020 in the most fabulous way.

Alia Bhatt, however, decided to take this time to relax and unwind with two important people in her life - beau Ranbir Kapoor and close friend Ayan Mukerji. The Kalank actress took to social media to share a few snaps from her holiday with Ranbir and Ayan.

Alia Bhatt looks sun-kissed and super relaxed in this photo, doesn't she? Her no-makeup selfie is giving us major beach vibes!

Alia Bhatt then shared another story of Ayan Mukerji relaxing with a glass of wine in his hand. The actress captioned the photo simply as "Life".

Alia Bhatt has been said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor for a long time now, and even though neither of them has confirmed or denied the relationship, fans know that they're very much together. The below photo, too, suggests that Alia and Ranbir are going strong in their relationship.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and mum Neetu visited Alia Bhatt's home in Juhu. Though Ranbir is occasionally spotted there, it was the first time that Neetu was seen at Alia's home.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in three big films this year - Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

