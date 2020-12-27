Here's a list of services to help you to party this New Year's Eve

Live, laugh, clown around

If you like different live entertainment at your party, then Rising Balloons could be a right fit for you. They began as a firm that supplied event requirements and mascots for birthday parties, and as time went by, the little stream of events gathered flow and many people joined to create this phenomenon called Rising Balloon Events. This NYE, they are offering a clown and magician service to pump up your house party. He will play games, both for adults and kids, and make you laugh endlessly.

Price: Rs 8,000 onwards (magic show); Rs 7,000 onwards (clowning)

Call: 9870704223

Free

Get a reading for 2021

If 2020 has been challenging, then it's time to seize 2021 and make it all about victory. For many, the answer to their lost confidence and fear lies in their date of birth and strategy based on coaching techniques to provide clarity and direction. Numerologist Farzana Suri and her sister Rehana Shakir will be hosting online readings to prepare you to make the next year, a fabulous one!

Price: On request

Call: 9820438233

Make it a folksy night

Nothing quite like a folk performance to add zing to your evening. Shreyas Desai is the co-founder of Myriad Arts and a trained Maharashtrian folk dance artiste. You can hire him for a performance and, in turn help promote indie talent and the dance form.

Price: On request

Call: 9967720854

Meet strangers for fun

With a new curfew in place across the state, you may think the authorities have pulled the plug on your merriment. What if we tell you that partying with strangers is still a possibility? PLAYACE has been creating a buzz all around the city for its unique concept. After registering on the app, you can attend house parties arranged by other members. They encourage you to bring your own alcohol, food and pitch in. All safety protocols will be followed, they assure.

ENTRY: Rs 1,000 onwards

Register: playace.co

Plan a menu for your house party

If you've moved the New Year Eve's party to your home at the last minute, and are struggling with planning a menu, you can reach out to culinary expert and food consultant Reetu Uday Kugaji. Depending on the gathering, and the theme, Kugaji will curate a special menu, and also share the recipes to make it easier for you.

Price: Rs 5,000 onwards

TO book: Mail

chefreetuudaykugaji@gmail.com

Know how to look

Sonal Sinha, a fashion stylist with over 25,000 followers on Instagram, can offer a look for every occasion. Considering we are days away from bidding goodbye to a rather (un)eventful year, let's do it in style. Sinha recommends three looks that you can put together without too much hassle.

Follow: stylechronicle14

Tie the knot

This combination is a classic example of comfort-meets-chic. Pair a crop top with a skirt or a long dress. I have put together this look with a V-neck crop top with balloon sleeves and worn it over my body-fit dress, that has a slit. It's comfy, and makes you look glam. PS: This is also a cool winter hack. Keep a long-sleeved balloon crop top with you to throw over when you feel cold.

Red it right

Red is my favourite colour. Whether it's New Year's Eve or a birthday party, or even a romantic dinner, this is the colour for me. Here, I am wearing a red wrap dress. You can style this up by adding some statement jewellery, with nude makeup and bold red lips. I complete this look with classic black stilettos.

Bling it on

One no-brained, go-to outfit is the shiny, shimmery, sequin dress. Here, you can see me sporting a long slit dress with the shiny disco ball vibe. My advice to those who like to wear bling is to find a subtle version of a fabric with shimmer. This silver dress offers the glamour without screaming over-the-top when you walk into a party. To add an edge to the look, I paired it with silver block heels, not stilettos, so you can burn the dance floor comfortably.

Listen to a fable about new beginnings

The year has been hard on everyone, especially little children, who are yet to make sense of the pandemic. Sheetal deSa, along with her husband Satish, who run a child-engagement company, WagTales, and consider themselves self-appointed "Guardians of Childhood", are putting together a special puppet show, just for kids between the ages of 3.5 and 7.5 on New Year's Eve, so that they can welcome 2021 on a happy note. The act, titled A New Beginning, is a fable about 2020 and tells the story of a unicorn, stuck in the land of darkness and how she finds the light.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: December 31, 11 AM

PRICE: Rs 250

TO BOOK: wagtales.in

Hire a host

You want to throw a party but can't imagine having to deal with the planning? Let Meghna Chitalia, of Party Planet Events, be your superhero. With expertise on organising parties online as well, Chitalia will ensure you can bring in the new year with friends and family from anywhere in the world, or city. On the offer are hosts who will organise online memory games, escape rooms, drinking games of the Never-Have-I-Ever kinds and DJs. Offline functions will include décor help, themed parties—Bye Bye 2020 is a popular one.

Price: Rs 10,000 onwards

Call: 9820059512

Nail it

If you're a polish addict and want to have the perfect nails for an NYE bash, Brushes & Strokes could be a place to consider. It is a young, bespoke nail bar in Bandra, which is offering cutting edge technology and ambience. It's not only offering cuticle care by specialists, but also services like eyelash extensions, skin detox treatments with all natural ingredients, and calming foot and head massages. You can call to confirm safety precautions.

Where: Roha Orion, Level 1, 16th Rd, near Mini Punjab, Bandra West

Time: 10 AM to 8 PM

Price: Rs 800 onwards

Call: 9930094444

Solve a murder mystery

Tushar Tukaram Dalvi's Rangaii Theatre has adapted to the COVID-19 lockdown by converting their interactive murder mystery plays into online puzzles to solve. This NY Eve, you can switch from a boozed-up party to one where you scratch your heads. Reach out to Dalvi a day before, and he will help set up a quick party. It can be conducted with all party goers on Zoom, but needs at least 15 participants.

Price: Rs 399 per person

Call: 8879703808

Play a drinking game till you pass out

The Six Pack Party Starter is a set of playing cards that is meant to make the party, even if it's for only two people, really wild. These are also made in India, so it means you are showing your support for #vocalforlocal. Think of it as truth or dare, with lot of drinking involved. With questions like "what's the worst lie you have ever told?", and a drinking game that is much like Never Have I Ever, make sure you play it with a group of people you won't hate once the game is over.

Price: Rs 1,499 for a pack of six games;

Log on to: thehouseofsasha.com

