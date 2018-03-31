Here's a list of the best Easter specials across Mumbai

From decadent Easter feasts to quirky eggs and goodies, we bring you the very best Easter specials on offer across the city

Dragon’s lair

Game of Thrones fans will want to check this one out for sure. On offer is Khaleesi’s egg, which is stuffed with marshmallows, jujubes, rice krispies, mini brownies and gems. Also available is a magical unicorn egg, Easter-inspired cupcakes and cake pops.

Till:April 2, 8:30 am to 11.30 pm

At: Plate & Pint, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Kemps Corner.

Call: 23683655

Bring on the beer

Fans of craft beer will appreciate this Easter brunch, which pairs delicious food with unlimited craft beers such as diablo, ace apple cider and spark. Your meal opens with freshly baked breads served with a satisfying chowder and freshly tossed salads.

Make sure to try the made-to-order eggs, where you can create your customised stuffed omelettes, or stick to tried-and-tested poached and scrambled variants. Adding the obligatory sweet note are Easter eggs and a decadent rich chocolate cake.

Time: 12.30 pm to 4 pm

At: Brewbot, Andheri West.

Call: 65656121

Cost: `2,000 for food and unlimited craft beers + sangria

Top of the chops

Tuck into the choicest global cuisine at this aptly named sparkling Easter extravaganza. On offer are live food stations and a sumptuous traditional spread that includes a pumpkin and apple bisque, Moroccan spiced lamb chops and roasted turkey, among others, which pair well with the bubbly on offer.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

At: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai, BKC.

Call: 61175115

Cost: `2,790 plus taxes (non-alcoholic) and `3,894 plus taxes (with champagne)

Kiddie time

Easter-themed activities, special cocktails and a traditional feast - Easter Sunday brunch gets that much more special when there are so many options to keep the entire family entertained.

Nosh on the roasted lamb leg, honey mustard-glazed ham, spinach ricotta pie and the traditional daisy cake, while your little ones entertain themselves by painting eggs, decorating bunny ears and participating in the mega egg hunt.

Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm

At: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt, BKC.

Call: 66761234

Cost: `3,999 (with select premium beverages)

An a-la-carte Easter

Sunday afternoon gets that much more indulgent with this lavish three-course a-la-carte Easter menu. The meal opens with a rustic spinach and roasted garlic soup, followed by hearty mains such as parmesan baked polenta, baked basa and honey-and-thyme roasted chicken.

Also on offer are festive cocktails, especially created for Easter Sunday, and refreshing summery desserts such as the layered coconut and mango panna cotta, and summer fruit pavlova.

Time: 1 pm onwards

At: Olive Bistro, Goregaon.

Call: 9820703331

Cost: `200 to `610

Go Goa

Not a morning person? Make sure to mark your calendar for this all-day home-style Easter feast that promises to satiate the most voracious appetites. Choose from traditional Goan classics such as pork pan rolls, choriz benedict and a seafood-themed Easter pulao. More adventurous palates will appreciate the grilled octopus, served with a fresh cilantro slaw. The highlight of the meal, however, is the grand suckling pig, which the owner claims is marinated with his grandmother’s secret spice mix.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: O Pedro, BKC.

Call: 26534700

Song, dance and food

Kid-friendly and delightfully whimsical, this café serves up a delicious spread, paired with several activities for children such as painting, storytelling and cooking, in addition to live music by Ujjwal Singh Bhandari.

Children can customise their mac-n-cheese or feast on the delicious hot cross bun slider, while adults are offered a variety of small plates that include Greek-style truffle fries, pulled lamb nachos and tuna pop tarts. For mains, take your pick from shepherd’s pie, Scotch egg and pappardelle. Don’t forget the whiskey brownie sundae, which promises to make your meal that much more indulgent!

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

At: The Looney, The Lover and The Poet, Khar West.

Call: 9820029933

Sweet love

Take your pick from eggs that are made with 70 per cent dark chocolate (available in sea salt and almond, and cranberry-flavoured variants), and Easter bunnies and hens crafted out of creamy milk chocolate. These sweet treats can also be home-delivered, to make your egg hunt that much more flavourful.

Till: April 3

At: All outlets of Fantasie Fine Chocolates.

Call: 22017018

