Here's a look at all the iconic catchphrases from Game of Thrones over the years

With the final season of Game of Thrones taking the world by storm, we take a look at all the catchphrases that made us love the show even more

Game of Thrones

As one of the most thrilling and entertaining series, Games of Thrones, has gripped the entire world once again, let's take a look with IMDb at the most iconic catchphrases from the show.

"A Lannister always pays his debts" - But with certain terms and conditions. We often saw Tyrion and the other Lannisters using the phrase to show the power of money or sometimes, threats.

"You know nothing Jon Snow" - The phrase is used by Ygritte seven times in the series, often reminding Jon Snow that he needs to think beyond the superficial.

"The King in the North" - King in the North is an ancient title held for thousands of years by House Stark of Winterfell. The phrase was used 88 times by the first men to encourage their king.

"Winter is coming" - The most popular phrase of Game of Thrones has been used 15 times in the series. The words carry a deeper meaning stating bad times are on their way.

"Hodor" - Game of Thrones has rarely witnessed a more loyal character than Hodor. However, that wasn't his name, but a perversion of the phrase 'hold the door'. His name was taken 101 times in the series.

"That is what I do, I drink, and I know things" - Tyrion Lannister, the character played by Peter Dinklage, is the wisest Lannister of the lot. Often referred to as 'The Imp' or 'The Halfman', he always had an eye on people without having to be present.

"Chaos is a ladder" - originally said by Lord Bailish or Littlefinger to Ned Stark before they were attacked by Kings Landing. The phrase was again used by Brandon or the Three Eyed Raven, which left Littlefinger astounded as not a soul had heard it when he said it to Ned Stark who died in the first season.

"The North Remembers" - The phrase was best used by Arya Stark in Season 7 episode 1 where she kills 45 men in one go by poisoning their wine avenging her mother's and brother's death from 'The Red Wedding'.

"Valar Morghulis" - All men must die, this phrase was used at its maximum by Arya Stark and accompanying it is 'Valar Dohaeris' — all men must serve.

"Bend the knee" - The phrase is said by Daenerys, as she sat on the throne, to Jon Snow and his soldiers to bow down to her and accept her as their queen.

