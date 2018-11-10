Here's a peak at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding invite

famous-personalities

The invitation has been packed inside an elaborately designed storage box, with Isha and Anand's initials, 'IA' etched on the top of it

Isha Ambani

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani and family, who are known for their king size celebrations, have left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal- a proof of which is the sheer grandeur displayed on the wedding card.

The invitation has been packed inside an elaborately designed storage box, with Isha and Anand's initials, 'IA' etched on the top of it. The main box opens to a diary which contains invites to the wedding. The fourth page of the diary opens to a letter written by Isha and her would-be husband Anand. Further pages, with a display of windows, reveal the itinerary of the wedding functions with 'Shubh Abhinandan' written on them.

The invite contains another box, which is pink in colour with golden embroidery. When opened, one can hear the tune of the Gayatri Mantra. It contains four small boxes with a framed picture of Goddess Gayatri.The invitation comes a few days after Mukesh and Nita Ambani announced December 12 as the wedding date of Isha Ambani and her fiancé Anand Piramal.

Isha and Anand got engaged in May and the pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana, was organised at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Last month, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

