Here's a safe house

A series of bi-monthly LGBTQI events will provide a safe space for community members. First up, a film screening

What started as a conscious effort to collate Indian works on LGBTQIA+ in 2010 with the hosting of open mics and literature fests that led to creating content for books (2012) and documentaries (2014), Queer Eye is now ready to take their works to a mainstream au­dience with their latest initiative. Called Inqueerable Happenings, the bi-monthly series of events wi­ll include art, theatre and screenings. Scheduled to launch this Friday, it also marks the return of the Queer Eye after a hiatus of three years, in collaboration with theatre personality Vikram Phukan.

"Queer Ink's vision is to change the popular narrative of LGBTQIA+ in India by curating, developing, nurturing and promoting such works. Both Vikram and I believe that nurturing creativity, promoting the queer word and providing a safe space for dialogue is the best way to change attitudes about the LGBTQIA+ Indian communities. Our vision is to portray the queer world through a range of works that look at queer lives outside the lens of identity politics, and take the discourse ahead," founder Shobhna S Kumar tells us.



Shobhna S Kumar and Vikram Phukan

The evening will begin with networking over themed starters, before the screening of the secret film begins. While a screening seemed like the most reliable way to start the series, as theatre requires a lot more arrangement, staging a play will be their next event to work towards Phukan's vision of forming an inclusive theatre movement that is strong on queer visibility and representation.

"We have had people in their 40s, with kids, come and whisper thank yous to us for providing two hours where they can just be themselves. It's not that everyone gets acquainted with their sexual orientation early on," Kumar says, explaining the need for a non-political and non-judgmental space.

These open-to-all events will focus on being mainstream while being unapologetic and fearless. "We want to show that members of this community aren't victims and build a cause to help and uplift. We are empowered people. The only way to dispel the ignorance is by showing facts, which is what we are doing," she concludes.

On: August 9, 8 pm

At: Five Senses Theatre Studio, 577, first floor, New Link Road, Adarsh Nagar, Andheri West.

Call: (to RSVP) 9821730721

Email: info@queer-ink.com

