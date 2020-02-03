Here's a treat

Food

The students of Don Bosco College of Hospitality are cooking up a storm, and you're invited. They are serving high tea themed on Russian cuisine, and the menu includes cannelloni that comes in both vegetarian and chicken options. There are also sweet treats like chocolate salami, strawberry and honey truffle, white Russian brownie and honey-spiced cookies, apart from seven types of cocktails.

On February 3, 5 and 7, 5.30 pm onwards

At Don Bosco College of Hospitality, Premier Automobiles Road, Kurla West.

Call 25040508

