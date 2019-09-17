Here's a visual treat

Franz Kafka’s 1915 novella The Metamorphosis narrates the story of salesman Gregor Samsa who wakes up one morning to find himself transformed into a huge insect and subsequently struggles to adjust to this new condition. Till date, this iconic piece of literature has led people’s imagination run wild as they put themselves in the protagonist’s shoes. But Mika Johnson, a multimedia artist who concentrates on designing virtual-reality experiences, will host a talk about the VR adaptation of the book, which will give people a chance to discover what it was actually like to be in Samsa’s place. Attend it to find out how VR is a medium that allows for new experiences. “The goal is to share that thought,” says Johnson, who is also working on Kafka’s Son, a new script with writer Aaron Labaree.

Mika Johnson

On September 17, 6.30 pm

At Goethe institut, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22027710

