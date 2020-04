Here's advice Sonali Bendre would give to her 20-year-old self!

Evergreen actor Sonali Bendre on Monday shared a major throwback picture of herself on social media and revealed about the advice she wishes to give to her 20-year-old self -- 'Switch on the sunshine'.

Taking it to Twitter, the seasoned actor posted an old picture of herself, where she is seen in a pink top and jeans, with a jacket on. Alongside the picture, where the young Sonali is in all smiles, she also wrote about the advice she could give to her younger self.

If I could go back and say something to the 20 year old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback pic.twitter.com/PfWVxQSfPJ — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) April 13, 2020

"If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback," the tweet read. The 45-year-old is currently sticking to her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Recently on World Health Day, she took to social media to share her idea of being healthy. Cancer-survivor, taking cues from her personal experience, is hands down in favour of building up "strong immunity."

