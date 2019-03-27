Here's all you need to get Jacqueline Fernandez' airport look right

bollywood-fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez is not just an actress who has carved a niche with her acting, but also a fashionista who has become a trendsetter for many

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has charmed her way into people's hearts with her adorable smile, has also given us some major fashion goals. The Race 3 actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a chic look. The leading lady nailed the airport look and how! Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

And if you aspire to look like this, here's how you'll get Jacqueline Fernandez' airport look effortlessly.

Black leather jacket: Be it for an airport look, or just a casual outing in the city, a black leather jacket can never go wrong. Buy your full sleeve PU leather jacket worth Rs 2999 at a discounted price of Rs 695 only. Shop here.

Turtleneck top: A black leather jacket goes well with a turtleneck top, and if you wish to ace this look, a women's slim solid turtleneck tank top vest off shoulder blouse knitting t-shirt camisole is all you need. You can pick your favourite turtleneck at the discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here.

Black velvet boots: Get a similar look by wearing comfortable woman long black shoes right now! Add the best buy at the discounted price of Rs 419. Shop here.

Black scarf: The actress stepped out of the Mumbai airport with a black scarf in her hand. It's time to complete your wardrobe with a classic black viscose scarf at the discounted price of Rs 210. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates