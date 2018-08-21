Here's Barack Obama's summer reading list

international

Washington D.C.: Constantly asking for book suggestions from your friends? Don't bother, let the 44th President of the United States do the work. Barak Obama has put out a short list of his summer reads on Facebook and you can't ask for a better book reviewer. Like any other book junkie, Obama's favourite part of summer is "deciding what to read when things slow down just a bit, whether it's on a vacation with family or just a quiet afternoon".

Sharing his list with the world Obama wrote, "This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth. Here's what I've been reading."

Here is Obama's recommendation for all the book lovers-

'Educated' by Tara Westover, 'a memoir about a woman who leaves her survivalist Idaho roots behind.' He wrote.

'Warlight' by Michael Ondaatje, a post-World War II novel that Obama describes as "a meditation on the lingering effects of war on family,"

'A House for Mr. Biswas' by V. S. Naipaul, a story about Mohun Biswas, an Indo-Trinidadian, and his struggle with success and failure. "With the recent passing of V.S. Naipaul, I reread A House for Mr. Biswas, the Nobel Prize winner's first great novel about growing up in Trinidad and the challenge of post-colonial identity," he wrote.

'An American Marriage' by Tayari Jones. The novel is 'about a newlywed black attorney wrongly convicted of rape.'

'Factfulness' by Swedish academic Hans Rosling. Praising the novel Obama wrote, "An outstanding international public health expert, is a hopeful book about the potential for human progress when we work off facts rather than our inherent biases."

Earlier in July, Obama shared another reading list that included books like 'Things Fall Apart' by Chinua Achebe, 'A Grain of Wheat' by Ngugi wa Thiong'o and 'The Return' by Hisham Matar.

