Here's how a tweet helped Mumbai police in arresting fake doctor at Grant Road

An alert citizen's tweet helped the civic officials and police nab a fake woman doctor who was operating from a clinic on Grant Road.

A team from BMC's medical department along with the police sent a dummy patient to Grant Road resident Ruksana Ashfaque Hussain Siddiqui's clinic. The doctor was arrested once it was confirmed that she was providing allopathic treatment without a valid degree.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the police said that the accused's husband was a practising doctor and post his death, she started running the clinic.

According to the police, the complainant has been working as an assistant medical officer with the D Ward office of the BMC since September 2017.

An alert citizen tweeted saying that Siddiqui was running a clinic without having the required documents. She also tagged D Ward's official account.

A police officer from DB Marg police station said that after the preliminary enquiries which were conducted by the health department, it was confirmed that Siddiqui was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council and that she was not authorised to practise allopathic medicine.

It was on November 14 when doctors from the health department, police personnel, a dummy patient and a panch witness reached the clinic around 1 pm. The dummy patient secretly recorded the activities when he went inside the clinic and showed the recordings to the panch and the police team. The video showed Siddiqui prescribing allopathic medicines to the patients.

The police team then went inside the clinic along with the panch and asked her for her medical certificates and documents.

A case was registered on November 15 after Siddiqui admitted that she was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council. The police also found letterheads in the name of Dr Ashfaque Hussain, a stethoscope, a blood pressure checking machine, a rubber stamp, injection and various medicines.

Dr Rathod said, “His degrees in Unani medicine are displayed inside the clinic. He was registered with the Medical Council. She practised in his name. Her clinic has now been sealed, and the documents are with the police.

Rathod added, "Such quacks endanger the lives of patients, and we cannot allow quacks to operate."

Senior police inspector Suryakant Bangar of DB Marg police station said, “We arrested Ruksana Siddiqui under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and the related section of Medical Practitioners Act."

