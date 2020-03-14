Here's how Aamir Khan has been ruling our hearts and the box office

Aamir Khan is often referred to as Mr Perfectionist for his dedication to act and direct films alike. The actor's films are successful at the box office and at the same time are thought-provoking too. Aamir believes in being detail-oriented in his work. He is also known to have a philanthropic side to him. The actor is associated with supporting various social and humanitarian causes.

Though the actor has a long list of hits to his name, his meticulous work can be best described with a few of his gigantic box-office successes. Dangal earned its way up in the box office and reached the 400 crore club. The film is based on the sport of pro-wrestling for women with a Pehlwani style twist.

3 Idiots highlighted the problem of our society's idea of education being restricted to engineering and addressed the problem in a humorous and thoughtful way. Aamir helped make a huge impact on society's idea of education via 3 idiots and brought to light some real issues that students face. Another one of Aamir's film, PK, subtly and humorously shone the light on how religion is sometimes used as a tool for the exploitation of people.

The list of impeccable movies by Aamir and his compelling role in them just goes on and on. Aamir Khan has captured the heart of the Indian audience. His work not only has an impact on the box office, but also on society.

