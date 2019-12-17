Here's how Aamir Khan will make this New Year special for his fans

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, ever since the announcement. The shooting has already begun for Laal Singh Chaddha and pictures of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are making rounds on the internet.

It is said that the Aamir Khan is all set to make our New Year more special as he'll be revealing the second look from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, leaked images from the shooting had gone viral on social media which dished out the new look of Aamir Khan. His look is similar to one of the looks Tom Hanks sported in Forrest Gump, the 1994 classic of which Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of.

Before that, the actor had put out a motion poster of the film which was filled with a soothing feel. The poster had, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya kahaani mein hum" playing in the background.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Aamir has apparently, roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to make a special appearance in the film. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

