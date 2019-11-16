Here's how Aamir Khan's daughter Ira scared her stylist

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. After dazzling her fans with her classy photoshoot pictures, Ira Khan shared a fresh set of photographs from her shoot, but with a twist.

Apparently, her stylist gave the shoot a miss. So the star kid took the matter in her own hands (quite literally). She shared some silly pictures to scare and annoy her stylist. She captioned, "When your stylist doesn't come for your shoot and you miss her and want her attention so you take silly photos to scare and annoy her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) onNov 13, 2019 at 11:46pm PST

The youngster is set to make her directorial debut with a theatre play, Medea, an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides. It is scheduled to open in December and will be staged across the country. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech among others.

"There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie," Ira spoke to IANS explaining her thought behind making her directorial debut with a play.

She also said that she has normalised herself to different aspects of showbiz and doesn't let it bother her. "I feel our parents handled us well as children. So, I don't feel a lot of pressure. I am aware of what it means, but I don't feel pressured by it."

On the professional front, her dad, Aamir Khan will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

